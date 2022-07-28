ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heavy rain is falling again in the area. This is causing slowdowns and delays on many highways and sidestreets near St. Louis. Check our traffic map here for the latest incidents. Several inches of water have fallen in just an hour in several portions of the area. East St. Louis has just declared a State of Emergency due to today’s flooding.

This may seem familiar to many people living in the region. A record-setting amount of rain fell on Tuesday morning and caused flash flooding in similar areas. Many people are still recovering from that incident.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Union Boulevard because of floodwaters on the road. Traffic is backed up for miles. There is a flash flood warning for St. Louis City, County, Madison, and St. Clair until 5:45 pm.

I-64 is closed near the Saint Louis Zoo because of flooding on the highway. Video from MoDOT traffic cameras shows drivers turning around on the interstate to avoid getting stuck.

I-55 is shut down at Loughborough. MoDOT cameras show people driving through some of the high water on both sides of the highway.

Firefighters have been called to Goodfellow and Selber Court intersection because several drivers are stuck in the rising waters there. They are working to rescue the drivers.

St. Louis police say that they have been called to the area of Hodiamont and Horton Place. They say there are about seven feet of water in the area. They are working to help residents trapped in their homes. There is also a report of people trapped in their cars at Page and Marcus.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates from the FOX 2 Newsroom.