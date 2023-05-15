ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Heavy rain pounded parts of south St. Louis City and County Sunday, caused flash floods on roads and in homes.

MoDOT closed Interstate-55 at Carondelet for much of the night Sunday night. The heavy rains sent the River Des Peres spilling over its banks. I-55 was also closed at Reavis Barracks, as Gravois Creek flooded the highway at Union Road.

Traffic was backed up for miles, but the roads re-opened by 9:00 p.m.

Cars were trapped in floodwaters all over St. Louis City and County Sunday night. In south St. Louis, several cars were stuck or stalled after trying to pass through a low-lying underpass.

Photos were sent to FOX 2 from a viewer in south county on Brook Avenue near Jefferson Barracks Park. Water could be seen up over the wheel wells on cars stranded in the street.

There was also a flash flooding in a neighborhood on Tesson Court. This was near River Des Peres in south county. The high water got into the yards of several homes.