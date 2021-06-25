Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in several states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Heavy rain in several Midwestern states is causing flash flooding, and more rain is in the forecast. A line of storms that began Wednesday continued through Thursday and into Friday, bringing winds that downed trees and power lines. The storms also brought torrential rain.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that more than 6 inches of rain fell near Murdock, Nebraska. The weather service said a campground was evacuated before midnight Thursday.

Heavy rain also was reported in parts of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. In Columbia, Missouri, several vehicles became stuck in flood waters. The forecast in much of the region calls for more rain through Friday and into the weekend.