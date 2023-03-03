ST. LOUIS – Too many elements in too short of time. A mix of rain, heavy winds and light snowfall slammed the St. Louis area Friday morning into the early afternoon hours.

When that happens, many issues arise around town from water-covered highways, to rising creeks, streams and rivers.

While the rain has moved out, there are some longer lasting issues in the area.

If you have river property or interests, you will need to watch the water levels ahead of the next round of rainfall next week. Several rivers and lakes might see a pop because of the heavy rain.

The Meramec River will be one to watch, especially around Eureka and Valley Park, late Sunday into Monday. Some of the low-lying roadways there could see some flooding.

FOX 2 collected video of various damages from flooding and winds Friday around St. Louis City, Hazelwood, Florissant and Edwardsville, Illinois.