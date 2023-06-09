ST. LOUIS – You will not have to look far to find something to do this weekend in downtown St. Louis.

The event-filled weekend kicked off late Friday afternoon with the City Social block party on Washington Avenue.

“This is a great opportunity for people to reacquaint themselves with downtown,” said Chief Kurt Weigel for Greater St. Louis Inc.

On Friday evening was the start of a three-game series at Busch Stadium, and on Sunday, City SC hosts a match.

“I think it’s good that people can come and be downtown and enjoy it,” said Pete Wagner, a St. Louis resident.

Heightened security will be on hand. Before heading into Friday’s block party, people needed to go through security. City sheriffs were also on hand for added security, and throughout the area, more officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are expected as part of the department’s summer violence enforcement detail.

The block party which included live music, food, and drinks lasted for about five hours until 9 p.m.

“To have something like this with people walking up and down the street, you can’t beat it,” said Denzel Robinson, a St. Louis resident.

Mekhat Moore, who owns African Blu, a vintage clothing store on Washington Avenue, said it’s great when the Cardinals are in town because it brings more foot traffic to her store, and the extra summer security is the cherry on top.

“This will make people feel more comfortable,” Moore said. “They have security, so I think it’s going to be good for business.”