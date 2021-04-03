Helicopter drops thousands of Easter eggs for hunt in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Easter egg hunts are happening all over the region, and it’s a nice change for families after COVID impacted events last year. For a short time Saturday, thousands of Easter eggs rained from the skies in St. Peters.

First Assembley Church invited kids and family members to Lakeside Park to get outside and celebrate Easter.

“So we found a helicopter company that was willing to partner with us and got an Easter bunny up there and they said let’s go,” Lead Pastor Jeremy Mount said.

Easter egg hunters of all ages came from St. Louis, St. Charles County, and more.

The morning started with a rise and shine 5K race along with a smile-mile walk.

“With 2020 being what it is with covid mental health has become a really big issue so we as a church decided to something to help raise awareness,” Mount said.

Then, they made another decision.

“…let’s go ahead and have an amazing Easter egg drop for the community.”

The community was appreciative their families could join along with others as thousands of eggs were gathered.

“To even see other people’s kids out here and enjoying themselves it’s nice. Very nice day and a very nice Easter,” Tounzlanae Smith of St. Louis said.