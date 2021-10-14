Hell’s Kitchen winner cooks dinner for Ronald McDonald House families

ST. LOUIS– Hell’s Kitchen winner Trent Garvey is preparing to head out to Las Vegas to start a new job as head chef at Gordon Ramsey Steak, but first, he spent time in a kitchen preparing a meal for the families at the Ronald McDonald House in West County.

Garvey, 25, is from Union, Missouri and was the executive chef at The Blue Duck in Maplewood before winning this season of Hell’s Kitchen.

On Wedneday, he and some volunteers cooked braised chuck roast with a brown bacon gravy, green beans with caramelized onions, and Yukon mashed potatoes

While Garvey is moving to Las Vegas, he said his dream is to still come back to St. Louis and open a restaurant of his own, where it all started eventually.

You may remember Trent even proposed to his girlfriend Macee during the finale of the show.