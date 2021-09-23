Hell’s Kitchen winner dishes on life after finale

ST. LOUIS– Maplewood Chef Trent Garvey is joining FOX2Now for a Facebook live after winning this season of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Gun. He will be taking your questions and discussing what he’s been up to since he won the show.

He is now the head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at the Paris hotel in Las Vegas.

“Trenton is everything I could want in a protege,” said Ramsay after announcing Garvey won.

Chef Garvey, 25, is from Union, Missouri. He is the executive chef at The Blue Duck in Maplewood.

After he was chosen as the winner, Trent proposed to his girlfriend Macee. She and Trent’s dad were on hand for the finale.