ST. LOUIS — Police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Mark Corwin’s mother reported him missing on January 21, 2023. He was last seen near Saint Louis University Hospital on October, 9, 2022.

Police were able to determine that he last withdrew money from an ATM in Brentwood on November 10, 2022. They have not been able to track his location since then. He is known to frequent St. Louis City, Brentwood, and Shrewsbury. Corwin suffers from mental health issues and PTSD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call a detective at 314-444-5738.