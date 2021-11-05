Help for Oct. 24th tornado survivors available Monday

ST. LOUIS – For the third time since devastating tornados struck communities south of the St. Louis area, a multi-agency resource center will be available for storm survivors needing assistance.

The help will be available at Trinity Baptist Church in St. Mary on Nov. 8 from 4-8 p.m. The church is located at 500 Mulberry Street.

Tornadoes tore a destructive path through several communities on Oct. 24. Two previous resource center operations have helped 330 storm survivors.

The American Red Cross is one of the agencies involved with the resource center. Government, nonprofit, and religious organizations have all assisted.

“We want to make sure that people aren’t forgotten if they do need those resources,” Red Cross communications director Joe Zydlo said.

Trinity Baptist Church has already provided hundreds of meals to victims.

“Now comes the time when people are going to be picking through things and trying to get their houses repaired,” Pastor Ed Carter said.

He said volunteers have come from as far away as Alabama to help victims. Some residents are overwhelmed by the support.

“You don’t realize it until something like this happens to you,” St. Mary resident Henry Pinkley said.

Assistance available Monday includes gift cards. Childcare will be provided. Anyone seeking help is asked to provide proof of address. Face coverings will also be required and will be available for anyone who does not have one.

Residents unable to attend can call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to the organization’s website for more information.