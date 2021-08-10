Help identify lost St. Louis places and people

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Public Library is asking for help to find the locations in a historic collection of photographs. The Lemen Streets and Sewers Collection is a unique view of St. Louis in the early 20th century. The collection has amassed over 1500 photos showing the streets and neighborhoods of St. Louis.

The SLPL Special Collections Department is having an event for St. Louisans to help identify the present-day locations of where these photos were taken.

Anyone is welcome to stop by on Monday, Aug 16, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm for this event. SLPS is providing access to their print and online resources, such as Google Street View, to hunt for the locations shown in the pictures.

SLPS will provide access to the online database containing the Lemen Streets and Sewers collection. Computers are limited and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices.

The images included in this post are among the many unidentified places in the collection.