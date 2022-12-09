ST. LOUIS — Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh.

Santa requests for your assistance in adopting an individual or a family. The United States Postal Service has made it simple by creating a website: USPS Operation Santa.

Letters have been received from hopeful youngsters and families who do not want to be forgotten this Christmas.

You can respond to one or more letters and even enlist the support of a coworker or friend to make a lasting effect this Christmas and assist Santa. The deadline for adopting letters is Monday, December 19. This time, the website is USPS Operation Santa.