ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in an assault and robbery.

A woman was driving west in the 1900 block of Arsenal on Thursday, March 17 at 8:20 p.m. when her car was stolen.

The victim told police she saw the suspects walking in the street, so she blew her horn at them. The two parties then exchanged words. The suspects then began hitting the victim’s car with items. At that point, the victim exited her vehicle. Then the suspects attacked her. The suspects left the scene in the victim’s 2012 Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

