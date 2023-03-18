ST. LOUIS – Job-seekers filled the seats in a makeshift waiting area of Busch Stadium, hoping to land an interview and new opportunity ahead of baseball season.

Delaware North Sportservice has been the club’s concessionaire for more than 50 years. They hosted a hiring event Saturday at Busch Stadium for various part-time and seasonal positions.

“We’re still currently looking for stand attendants in the concession stands, retail associates to work in our official Cardinals team store, and also in the premium area,” said Martin Bethea, Concessions Manager.

Concession employees can earn up to $20 to $30 an hour after tips. They also get discounts on retail items at the Cardinals team store.

“We are looking for anyone from the age of 16 and up. We are willing to train in our concession area, we’re looking for supervisors,” said Bethea.

Organizers said they plan on having more hiring events like this. For more information on those opportunities, click here.