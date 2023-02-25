HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Hazelwood School District, one of the largest in the St. Louis region, is looking to fill teaching and administrative positions for the upcoming school year.

Prospective teachers made way to Hazelwood West High School for the district’s recruitment fair Saturday morning.

“We’re asking anybody’s that’s looking to become a teacher to join us,” said Dr. Evelyn Woods, Director of Human Resources.

Dr. Woods said if you have a Bachelor’s degree in any area, the district will help get you certified to become a teacher.

Those who registered or walked in were guaranteed at least two interviews. The district is seeking teachers, counselors, librarians, and administrators for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school district said after the pandemic many teachers went into retirement, so they’re looking to fill those vacancies.

“As we know there is a teacher shortage nationwide, so that’s not something new just to HSD. But we are doing several things to help recruit, we’re at university fairs, we’re hosting our recruitment fair,” she said.

Dr. Woods said there are several benefits to working at the Hazelwood School District.

“We are a very diverse school district, we offer competitive wages, we have a robust professional development that we offer to all of our employees,” she said.

She said employees also benefit from district-paid medical and dental insurance, and tuition-based childcare.