Help wanted: Missouri governor shrinks unemployment benefits, citing labor shortage

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Restaurants, dry cleaners, and a few retail shops along Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur have “help wanted” signs in the window. Missouri Governor Mike Parson cites what he calls a labor shortage as the reason for ending federal benefits next month.

There are many job openings in the St. Louis area, according to Amy Barber, owner of Express Employment Professionals. Her three offices in the St. Louis area help connect job seekers with employment.

“I think you’re going to see people wanting to take this opportunity to change positions and learn new skills,” said Barber. “A lot of our clients are very interested in people that are willing to learn new skills, and they will train them.”

She applauded the governor’s decision and said some job seekers have openly admitted they would be better off taking benefits than working. The added federal benefits were put in place to help workers laid off during the pandemic and resulted in a $300 a week payment.

Others are critical of the governor’s decision. They cite workers’ concerns about the pandemic as a reason some of them have not returned to the workforce.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones stated through a social media post, “Want to get people back to work? Pay them a minimum of $15/hr”.

Congresswoman Cori Bush condemned the decision to end the federal benefits stating they helped communities in her district remain healthy, fed and housed.

Paul Duffy is part of the family-owned Mike Duffy’s Pub and Grill. The sports bar has three locations in the St. Louis area. He said restaurants across the region have needed help finding workers.

“We’re working with temp agencies and we’re working with groups that help guys get jobs that are coming out of prison,” Duffy said.

Parson announced the added federal benefit for unemployed Missourians will end June 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News