ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Helping Hands started collecting donations in October, but there is still time to donate.

The St. Charles Convention Center is now accepting donations. They are collecting new or gently-used winter coats in all sizes to hand out to residents in need.

The convention center is also collecting full-size personal care items. These are items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, or deodorant.

The donations will be handed out to fellow St. Charles County residents.

The handouts are for the 15th annual Helping Hands for the Holidays’ event on Dec. 14. On Friday, Dec. 9, the donation boxes will be collected.

Residents may bring their donations to the following locations:

St. Charles Convention Center (1 Convention Center Plz, St. Charles 63303 | 636-669-3000)

Embassy Suites Hotel (2 Convention Center Plz, St. Charles 63303 | 636-946-5544)

St. Charles City Hall (200 N. Second St, St. Charles 63301 | 636-949-3200)

St. Charles Fire Station #4 (3201 Boschertown Rd, St. Charles 63301 | 636-949-3390)

St. Charles Police Department (1781 Zumbehl Rd, St. Charles 63301 | 636-949-3300)

In 2021, the St. Charles Convention Center collected 1,850 winter coats and accessories and 3,700 personal care items. The leftover donations were given to the Moose Lodge of St. Charles.

If you are interested in volunteering for Helping Hands for the Holidays, please visit www.helpinghandsstcharles.com for more information and to sign up.