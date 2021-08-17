Helping kids, parents prepare for the upcoming school year

ST. LOUIS – When starting a new chapter, it’s always nice to be prepared and ready for what’s to come. This is why the Urban League and the St. Louis Public Schools are partnering up for a back-to-school fest this Saturday, Aug. 21.

“It’s called the Urban Expo Back to School and Community Empowerment Festival,” says Tom Bailey Jr., vice president of development and special events for the Urban League. “The Urban League has always like to stand up in times when people really need us. Given the impacts of COVID-19 and the things going on, as you can see, our guys are putting boxes together right now. We anticipate about 5,500 people coming through this weekend.”

On Tuesday afternoon, workers and volunteers were unpacking boxes and getting supplies set for every St. Louis public student and family for the upcoming drive through experience at the Urban League headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway.

“So, in the food boxes you will have vegetables and fruit and pasta and cereal and potatoes,” says Quenesha Catron, the Urban League’s St. Louis County operating officer. “Enough food to last you and your family a week and a half to two weeks, depending on how you cook. Then we also have school supplies. We have masks, sanitizers, markers, pencils, pencils bags.”

The Urban Expo is from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday. Organizers want students ready for success as the school year starts.