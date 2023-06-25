UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — People are looking for a place to cool off as the summer heat is setting in. Large crowds of people are out at the Heman Park pool for the reopening.

The pool is officially back open after close to a million dollars of repairs made to the electrical system, pumps, and cleaning out debris and trash from last summer’s historic flooding.

Heman pool is open daily from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday. The city says this summer they will not be offering swim lessons. Employees say the re-opening brought in a steady stream of families from across the area.

Make sure to check online before you decide to visit the pool. There are fees for residents and non-residents to use the pool.

https://www.ucitymo.org/101/Heman-Park-Swimming-Pool