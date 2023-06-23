UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Some University City residents have been anxiously awaiting the reopening of Heman Park Pool. The wait will end on Saturday.

The pool has remained closed since July 2022 following historic flash flooding that caused significant damage.

Final inspections took place on Friday. The pool will reopen at noon on Saturday, June 24. City officials said supply chain issues were one reason the pool was unable to open sooner.

“We ordered the pumps back in September, and they just arrived and got installed about two weeks ago,” said Darren Dunkle, University City director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.

“That pool is everything in the summertime in University City and always has been,” said Lowell Martin Junior, a University City resident.

He started visiting the pool in the 1970s and is excited about the reopening.

University City resident Dan Wimberg is also excited for his family.

“We have a little boy. It’s going to be his first time going to the pool,” he said.

Dunkle said Heman Park Pool is one of the largest swimming pools in the St. Louis area. He said the pool will be open daily from noon until 6 p.m., with the possibility of extending hours at some point.

The city estimates the cost of the pool damage at $760,000 and is working with FEMA on the possibility of reimbursements.

City officials continue to examine flood mitigation options in all areas of the city affected by last year’s flash flooding.

For more information about the pool’s reopening, click here.