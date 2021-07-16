Herculaneum neighbor credited for saving grandmother from house fire

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Firefighters from multiple area departments responded to a call for a house fire in Herculaneum Friday afternoon.

When they arrived at a home on Farnman Drive, they discovered a neighbor helped a grandmother to safety.

“He was ultimately able to save her life,” Dunklin Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Michael McClain said.

The neighbor, Austin Hill, was first alerted by a girl who shouted her grandmother was inside the home and a fire had started. He ran over to the home to investigate.

“I heard her screaming like at the top of her lungs,” Hill said.

He tried running into the front of the house but was greeted with smoke.

“I ran around the back and luckily the basement door was open,” Hill said.

He ran inside and helped the grandmother get out. She was taken to an area hospital but was conscious and breathing.

“She wanted to go back in for her guinea pigs,” Hill said. “I was like no, get away from the house.”

McClain said it’s not unusual for a fire victim to try and grab a few items before getting out of a fire. He adds the safest plan is to leave the house as quickly as possible.

The American Red Cross offers several tips for what to do in the event of a house fire.