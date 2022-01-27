Here are date night ideas for this Valentine’s Day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away and St. Louis has a variety of dining specials and events set for that weekend.
Restaurants
- 612North is hosting “Valentine’s Day Dinner with a View” Feb. 12 and Feb. 14. Reservations are currently being accepted. Visit the restaurant’s website for more information.
- Boathouse at Forest Park will offer Valentine’s Day specials Feb. 11-14. Check out the restaurant’s Facebook page for Valentine’s Day menus and times.
- The Boom Boom Room is hosting a Valentine’s Day weekend show Feb. 11-14 with a special Valentine’s Day dinner menu. For tickets and more information, visit the Boom Boom Room’s website.
- Cinder House at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis will offer a special menu and a surprise takeaway for each couple Feb. 11-14. For more information and to make a reservation, visit the Cinder House website.
- Clark and Bourbon is hosting a Valentine’s Day whiskey tasting and dinner event Feb. 14. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the event’s online page.
- Grace Meat + Three will sell bouquets of fried chicken. Pre-order and pick up will be Feb. 12. For more information, visit their website.
- Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar, Vin de Set, and Eleven Eleven Mississippi will have Valentine’s Day dinner specials.
- Juniper is offering a special four-course Valentine’s Day meal. For reservations and more information, visit the restaurant’s event page.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse will offer a three-course dinner for two. Reservations are required. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.
- The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis will offer a three-course dinner available for dine in or carryout. For more information, visit their website.
- SqWires is offer a Valentine’s Day dinner for two to-go. Customers need to order by 10 a.m. Feb. 10 for pick-ups on Feb. 11-14. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.
- Union 30 is having a Valentine’s Day dinner special Feb. 11-14. For more information and to book a reservation, visit the restuarant’s event page.
- Vicia is offering an eight-course meal Valentine’s Day weekend Feb. 11-14. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.
Events
- Amp Up is offering a cupid’s combo package Feb. 13-14 that includes Go-Karts, ax throwing, and drinks. To book online and for more information, visit Amp Up’s website.
- Valentine’s Music Fest will be at the Enterprise Center Feb. 11. For more information, visit the venue’s website.
- The St. Louis Wheel is offering a Valentine’s Day package. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
- MX Movies & Bar is offering discounted movie tickets, drinks and chocolate covered strawberries in partnership with Sugarfire Smoke House. For more information, visit MX Movies & Bar Facebook page.