Here are events in St. Louis for Hispanic Heritage Month

ST. LOUIS – Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

If you missed out on events to kick off the month-long celebrations, here is a list of events still to come during the month, including the Hispanic Festival that is returning this year after taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiesta Cardenales is happening Sunday, Sept. 19, at Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals welcome all members of the Latino and Hispanic community for a cultural celebration.

With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardenales jersey. Plus, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit the Hispanic Education Cultural & Scholarship Foundation.

The Hispanic Festival is scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at Knights of Columbus at 50 St. Francois Street, Florissant, Missouri, 63031. The event features live entertainment, food, drinks, and events for people of all ages.

Artists in LatinX Arts Network STL are creating a mural on Delmar, which celebrated the diversity in St. Louis and the Loop Trolley area. The mural is expected to be completed during Hispanic Heritage Month.

It features an Afro-Latina young girl along with a flower to represent rebirth, a monarch butterfly to represent hope and migration.

The mural also features African baskets adorns and banners made of paper, known in Mexico as papel picado. The group received a grant to paint the mural.

WOSU is organizing a food tasting event on campus featuring Hispanic restaurants.

UMSL: Is organizing various events on campus and a Zoom roundtable under the topic “A look at the Hispanic Workforce in St. Louis. Ways to promote and retain a diverse Hispanic Workforce.”