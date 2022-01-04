Here are places providing free COVID-19 testing in St. Louis area

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. -- A section of a wall collapsed in Lincoln County just feet away from where firefighters were battling an early morning blaze Tuesday.

The Winfield-Foley Fire Department responded to the house fire around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway Y. The fire caused the front stone veneer wall to collapse and nearly strike one of the firefighters.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.

The video shows Mark Lodes, a battalion chief and volunteer firefighter, walking away as the burning wall came crumbling down. Lodes said he warned other firefighters to evacuate moments before the collapse. “I could hear it crackling and said the wall is coming down," said Lodes. "As we were walking around to the front, I could hear that sound that the wall was going to collapse. It was three to four seconds. I hollered that the wall was coming down." Lodes has worked with other fire departments over the years. He is retiring on Saturday after 45 years as a first responder.

Winfield-Foley Fire Chief Arron Lee said they all sign up to protect and serve.