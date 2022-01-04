Here are places providing free COVID-19 testing in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – There are several places in the St. Louis area that are providing free COVID-19 testing.
Below is a list of places found on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website:
- St. Charles Family Arena: Every day from Jan. 3-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 2002 Arena Parkway St. Charles, MO 63303. Pre-registration with appointments are required. Click here for more information.
- IBEW Local No. 1 parking lot: Every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110.
- Legacy Bar & Café parking lot: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located in the Delmar Plaza parking lot at 5261 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108.
- Warren County Health Department Fitness Center parking lot: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 3920 North Highway 47, at the corner of Isabella, Warrenton, MO 63383.
- American Legion No. 1423 parking lot: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. It is located at Tanner Bridge Road Jefferson City, MO 65101.
- Webster County Health Unit parking lot: Every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon. It is located at 233 E. Washington Street Marshfield, MO 65706.
- Mercy Clinic Primary Care: If your primary care is Mercy, call 314-525-4225 or go online to schedule an appointment. It is located at 1001 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
For more information, visit the Missouri Health Department’s website.
For urgent care, clinic, and pharmacy testing site locations, click here. To order a free at-home testing kit, click here.