Here are places that close on Veteran’s Day

ST. LOUIS – Honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces is Thursday, Nov. 11.

Some places and entities observe Veteran’s Day as a holiday and will be closed.

Below is a list of what will be and might be closed:

Banks: Most banks will be closed, including The Federal Reserve Bank, Commerce Bank, Bank of America, UMB, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank.

Postal Services: The United States Post Office observes Veteran’s Day as a holiday and will be closed. Mail and packages will not be delivered Thursday. UPS and FedEx will be open.

Government Offices/Federal Courts: Non-essential government offices and federal courts will be closed.

Trash Pickup: For the city of St. Louis, trash collection will be moved to a different day of the week. For more information, visit the city’s website. For St. Louis County, check your local government website for possible holiday schedules.

National Parks: National Parks are open on Veteran’s Day. Those that have a service fee will be waived for everyone.

Schools: Parkway and Rockwood School Districts will be open, however, some schools may be closed. Check your child’s school calendar for more information.

Grocery Stores/Retailers: Most grocery stores and retailers will be open.

Restaurants: Most restaurants also will be open. Some places will offer free meals and discounts for veterans.