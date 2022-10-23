Hudson James was born on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10:28 a.m. (Courtesy: Jaime Travers)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers gave birth to her second child—a boy—late Friday morning.

Hudson James entered this world at 10:28 a.m., as delightful a sunbeam as that day’s returning warm weather.

Baby Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth, and is 20 inches long.

Jaime says they are home from the hospital, taking turns resting and adjusting to life as a family of four. She says Hazel, her daughter, loves cuddling her baby brother.

Jaime and her husband, Evan, were looking for another “H” name and didn’t settle on Hudson until after the delivery.