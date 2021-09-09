Here’s a list of 9/11 remembrances taking place in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Multiple events are taking place to pay tribute to 9/11 in the St. Louis area.

Flags of Valor display will take place on Art Hill in Forest Park from Sept. 5-12. More than 7,500 flags pay tribute to first responders killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and all the military service members killed in the War on Terror that followed.

The city of O’Fallon, Missouri is holding several events, including a ceremony and blood drive on Sept. 10, and a Remembrance Walk, and a volunteer service event on 9/11. For more information, visit the city’s website.

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will take place in the parking lot of the VFW in Florissant at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11. For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

The annual 9/11 remembrance in Belleville will be virtual this year. The event can be viewed on Facebook.

The Knights of Columbus in Wentzville is holding its annual Patriot Day Run on Sept. 12. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

McKendree University will be hosting an outdoor observance on Sept. 11 beginning at 8 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend. Scott Air Force Base’s honor guard will post the colors while several leaders of faith will offer reflections and prayers.

The McKendree University Chamber Choir will also perform during the event.