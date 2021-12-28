Here’s a list of several New Year’s Eve events happening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There are dozens of New Year’s Eve events happening in St. Louis to celebrate 2022.
With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, there is still time to buy tickets for events taking place in the St. Louis area.
Below is a list of some of the events:
- New Year’s Eve bar crawl starting at Duke’s
- New Year’s Eve dinner cruise at the Gateway Arch Riverboats
- Gatsby’s Penthouse NYE at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis
- New Year’s Eve party at The Attic Music Bar
- Yaquis on Cherokee will host The Gaslight Squares
- New Year’s Eve at Ultima Cucina
- New Year’s Eve masquerade ball off South Broadway
- New Year’s Eve at Ballpark Village
- Cheers to 22 Years New Years Party at Big Daddy’s Soulard
- Third annual NYE party at House of Soul
- Wheelhouse New Year’s at Wheelhouse Downtown
For all events happening in St. Louis on New Year’s Eve, click here.