Heat warning for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The extreme heat is here and the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the St. Louis area. This will be in effect through Friday 9 pm. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees and with the high humidity, heat indices (the feels like temperature) will be around 110-115 during the hottest part of the day.

Some ways to stay safe during this heat is to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, stay inside with the air conditioner on. Check up on relatives and neighbors and take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. The heat is not only dangerous for us but also our pets.

Temperatures inside vehicles

Here are ways to keep your pets safe during the summer heat according to the Humane Society of Missouri

Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees. The temperature inside a car can soar past 100 degrees very quickly and temperatures above 110 degrees can be fatal in minutes.

Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car. Call the police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400 as soon as possible. A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse, needs immediate attention.

Apply cool water to your pet’s extremities if they show signs of heat exhaustion. If your pet is displaying symptoms, place a cool, wet towel around their neck or pour cool water over their body, especially the abdomen and between the hind legs. Schedule an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Make sure outdoor pets always have access to shade and fresh clean water. Do not use bowls made of metal as they will become extremely hot if left out in the sun. Take frequent water breaks if walking or jogging with your dog. If you leave your pet outdoors for an extended period, check to make sure they will have shaded areas all day. Asphalt and concrete heat up quickly. If it’s too hot to keep your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds, it is too hot for a dog’s paws.

Keep pets inside when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. There will be days when the temperature skyrockets and it becomes too hot for pets to remain outside. Bring them indoors and keep them in a safe and secure place such as the basement, especially if your home is not air conditioned. Rising temperatures inside the home can be just as deadly as the outdoor heat.

Find all of these tips and more at hsmo.org/donttakerover.

To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400 and your local police immediately.