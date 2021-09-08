Here’s how Jack in the Box customers can earn double loyalty points this week

ST. LOUS – A popular fast-food chain recently partnered with a small town in Alaska to help in its pandemic recovery and this week, customers are able to benefit as well.

Jack in the Box donated $10,000 to Chicken, Alaska. The town is better known as the French Riviera of Alaska and contains approximately 17 residents, according to a press release.

Customers who purchase any “Cluck” sandwiches on the Jack app from Sept. 7-10 will receive double loyalty points.

For more information, visit Jack in the Box’s website.