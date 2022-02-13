Here’s how metro transit riders can earn free day pass this Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis and St. Clair County Metro Transit riders have an opportunity to earn a free day pass this Valentine’s Day.

As part of a “Crushing on Transit” Valentine’s Day campaign, riders are encouraged to take a selfie either at a Transit Center or onboard MetroLink, MetroBus, or Metro Call-A-Ride and post it to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtags, #CrushingonTransit and #CMTSTL on Monday, Feb. 14, according to a press release.

The first 200 transit riders who post a selfie will receive a direct message from a partnering organization for the day pass valued at $5. The campaign is in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit, and St. Clair County Transit District.

“This campaign is a fun way for St. Louisans to express their love for our region’s robustly integrated public transportation system that spans both sides of the river,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We look forward to seeing everyone’s smiling faces as they travel via transit this Valentine’s Day.”

For more information, visit Citizens For Modern Transit, Metro, or St. Clair County Transit District websites.