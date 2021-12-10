Here’s how to avoid being a victim of online pet scams

Hand holding credit card and using laptop. Businesswoman or entrepreneur working from home.

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman was scammed out of hundreds of dollars after prepaying for a puppy she found online.

In April of this year, she had put a $500 deposit on a Cavapoo puppy through Zelle, an online money transfer service. The seller had sent her photos of the puppy and then asked for the remaining balance via Zelle, according to a press release.

The transaction was flagged as fraudulent through the woman’s bank. She then asked for a refund from the seller and never received it. The puppy is still listed on the seller’s website.

When purchasing pets online, the Better Business Bureau offers these tips:

See the pet in person before paying.

Do a reverse image search of the photo.

Research the breed and compare prices.

Visit local animal shelters.

If you are a victim of a pet scam, report it to petscams.com, the Federal Trade Commission, the Better Business Bureau, and your credit card company.