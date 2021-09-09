Here’s what medical officials are saying about COVID-19 boosters

ST. LOUIS – There has been some confusion over booster shots, so here’s what medical officials are saying the situation is right now.

Health care systems in the St. Louis area say they already are giving out COVID booster shots to the elderly and immunocompromised individuals who are at the highest risk if their immunity wanes.

The CDC is considering recommending the first boosters go to front-line health workers who can’t come to work if they get even a mild infection.

The FDA is set to meet Sept. 17 to discuss COID-19 booster shots and a federal government announcement will be made soon after that meeting.



“We do know that boosters do boost the immune system increase anti-body levels, and in population-based studies, they appear to decrease the risk of infection,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

“What we don’t know is what the optimal time for a booster is. There’s been talk about giving it after eight months; some have said after six months; some have said after a year.

“Those are issues that are being worked out from a variety of sources of information – countries that have started to use boosters as well as additional studies that pharmaceutical companies have done.



Dr. Dunagan says he believes covid booster shots will be available by the end of the year.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has some good news today, saying Missouri is on a plateau for COVID cases now.

St. Louis area hospitals are reporting decreases in most COVID categories, including a downturn of children hospitalized with COVID and those in ICU.