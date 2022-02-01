Here’s what St. Louis shoppers are stocking up on ahead of winter weather

ST. LOUIS — From food to sleds and ice melts, snow preparations continued for many in the St. Louis region.

Fields Foods in Lafayette Square welcomed a pleasant shopping rush ahead of Wednesday’s expected winter storm. Store Director Jennie Smith said the store saw regular and new faces as people stocked up.

“A lot of our hot food is going, fruit, just grab-and-go’s really. I’ve seen a cart full of soda, and I’ve seen a cart stacked up with meat eggs bread the necessities as well.

William Moore was doing some last-minute shopping and has a plan for the next 48 hours.



“Working remotely staying in. Staying off the roads,” Moore said.



No bread and eggs this trip for Moore though, as he and others wonder how much snow the St. Louis region could get.



“Essentials today for me are frozen pizzas and a fine bottle of champagne in case we get that huge snowstorm that’s never hit us,” Moore said.



Branneky True Value in Bridgeton was busy too.



“It’s been crazy all day the parking lots been full so it’s been a good day,” Branneky owner Tim Branneky said.



He said more snow means more business.



“It’s fantastic especially this time of year it’s slow in January and February unless we have some kind of weather, you know snow, ice, whatever it is,” Branneky said.



Captain Clay Farmer with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was there grabbing salt and more.

“When the weathers like this we really gotta be on it, so we can get to the people. We gotta be able to get to work, to get to the people,” Farmer said.

Meanwhile, shopper Megan Armstrong was buying sleds for her kids.

“I’m excited to see my kids excited,” Armstrong said.