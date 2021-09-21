Here’s where and when you can buy pumpkins

ST. LOUIS – Whether it’s to make a dessert, a spiced latte, or a spooky decoration, there are several places to purchase this season’s pumpkins.
The following locations have pumpkins now available:
- Rinkel Pumpkin Farm is located at 2762 Old Troy Road, Glen Carbon, Illinois, 62034.
- Eagle Fork Pumpkin Patch is located at 65 Eagle Fork Lane, Moscow Mills, Missouri 63362.
- Relleke Pumpkin Patch is located at 519 Sand Prairie Road, Pontoon Beach, Illinois, 62040.
The following locations will have pumpkins available in late September and early October:
- Stuckmeyer’s Farm Market will host Halloween Farm Fun Days starting Sept. 25 where there will be pumpkin picking and already-picked pumpkins. It is located at 249 Schneider Drive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026.
- Starting Oct. 1 Herman’s Farm will start selling pumpkins Oct. 1. It is located two miles north of Highway 94 in St. Charles.
- Summit Produce at Kirkwood Farmers Market will have its Great Pumpkin Patch starting Oct. 1.
- Eckert’s Grafton will have pick-your-own pumpkins starting in early October.