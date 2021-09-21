Here’s where and when you can buy pumpkins

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

generic pumpkins from Georgia

ST. LOUIS – Whether it’s to make a dessert, a spiced latte, or a spooky decoration, there are several places to purchase this season’s pumpkins.

The following locations have pumpkins now available:

The following locations will have pumpkins available in late September and early October:

  • Stuckmeyer’s Farm Market will host Halloween Farm Fun Days starting Sept. 25 where there will be pumpkin picking and already-picked pumpkins. It is located at 249 Schneider Drive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026.
  • Starting Oct. 1 Herman’s Farm will start selling pumpkins Oct. 1. It is located two miles north of Highway 94 in St. Charles.
  • Summit Produce at Kirkwood Farmers Market will have its Great Pumpkin Patch starting Oct. 1.
  • Eckert’s Grafton will have pick-your-own pumpkins starting in early October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News