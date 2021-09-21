Here’s where and when you can buy pumpkins

ST. LOUIS – Whether it’s to make a dessert, a spiced latte, or a spooky decoration, there are several places to purchase this season’s pumpkins.

The following locations have pumpkins now available:

Rinkel Pumpkin Farm is located at 2762 Old Troy Road, Glen Carbon, Illinois, 62034.

Eagle Fork Pumpkin Patch is located at 65 Eagle Fork Lane, Moscow Mills, Missouri 63362.

Relleke Pumpkin Patch is located at 519 Sand Prairie Road, Pontoon Beach, Illinois, 62040.

The following locations will have pumpkins available in late September and early October:

Stuckmeyer’s Farm Market will host Halloween Farm Fun Days starting Sept. 25 where there will be pumpkin picking and already-picked pumpkins. It is located at 249 Schneider Drive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026.

Starting Oct. 1 Herman’s Farm will start selling pumpkins Oct. 1. It is located two miles north of Highway 94 in St. Charles.

Summit Produce at Kirkwood Farmers Market will have its Great Pumpkin Patch starting Oct. 1.

Eckert’s Grafton will have pick-your-own pumpkins starting in early October.