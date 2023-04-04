ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Hermann Officer Adam Sullentrup’s condition is improving after spending three weeks in a local ICU. Now the wounded officer is being transferred to a Colorado hospital that specializes in traumatic brain injuries.

Sullentrup and his partner, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, were both shot while trying to arrest a suspect at a convenience store. Griffith died in the shooting. Sullentrup barely survived after being shot in the head, but now, his family says he’s breathing on his own.

An area-wide procession is being held for his departure Tuesday. It’ll depart from Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited.