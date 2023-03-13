ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that one of the officers involved in a Sunday night shooting has died.

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was identified as the officer shot in a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Spokesperson Corporal Kyle Green told FOX 2 the second Hermann officer who was shot was brought to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Out of concern for the officer’s safety, the hospital where the officer is located will not be revealed. A spokesperson for the hospital deferring any information about the condition of the officer to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Corporal Green would not detail where the officers were struck, only describing the gunshot wounds injuries as serious. Green also would not release any information about where the second Hermann officer who was shot might have been taken for treatment.

Again, we do know from Green that only one of the Hermann officers was brought to the St. Louis hospital. Corporal Green also pointed out that the Hermann Police Department is very small.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.