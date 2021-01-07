Hero police officer in pool rescue surprised with gift

FERGUSON, Mo. – Officer Jamez Knighten got the call into dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019. Two kids somehow got through the fence at Wabash Park in Ferguson and one of them fell into the icy pool.

Officer Knighten raced to the pool, ran into the shallow end and swam into the deep end where the child was floating. Knighten recalled what that awful day was like as he struggled to pull the child to the side in frozen water over his head. Now a year later, he returned to the park and told Fox 2 what happened.

Knighten says he didn’t anticipate how heavy his uniform, vest, gear and boots would become at they filled with water. He is a naval reservist and knows how to swim. He battled with all his might to hold on to the boy. Help arrived and pulled them both out. The ten year old boy would die the next day.

Officer Knighten says he never properly grieved over the child’s death. The incident deeply affected him. Knighten received counseling and therapy. Now a year later, Knighten faced an additional personal challenge. He no longer had transportation for him and his two young daughters. His car broke down and needed 14, 000 dollars in repairs that he didn’t have.

Lift for Life Academy, where Jamez graduated, stepped in to help him get financial advice. Knighten was taking Uber to get to work at the police department. Connections to Success decided to step in as did an anonymous donor. They called Officer Knighten to the police department on Dec. 22, 2020 and surprised him with a car. They awarded him their Community Hero award for his efforts to save the ten year old boy a year ago at the Ferguson Pool. Knighten was overwhelmed with gratitude.