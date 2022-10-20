BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday.

The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as a drive-up window.

“We’re excited to bring the Hi-Pointe Drive-in energy to Ballwin,” co-owner Ben Hillman said. “This will be a great opportunity for us to show off what made Hi-Pointe special in the first place – our delicious burgers, fries, and shakes! a Little Hi allows the operations team to streamline the service model to run as efficiently as possible while delivering the group’s best-in-class hospitality.”

50 percent of sales at the grand opening on Sunday of a Little Hi will be donated to The Little Bit Foundation, “a local non-profit organization committed to breaking down barriers to learning for students living in poverty through partnerships and programs that serve the needs of the whole child.”

a Little Hi will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.