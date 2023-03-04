COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – One popular burger joint in the St. Louis region will open a new location next week.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In will open its first restaurant in St. Charles County at 11 a.m. Monday at 6015 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

The local chain started as a drive-in experience in St. Louis’ Hi-Pointe neighborhood in the 1980s. The original location is just off Highway 40 at 1033 McCausland Avenue.

With fresh burgers, sandwiches and shakes, Hi-Pointe Drive-In has since expanded with six regional locations.

To celebrate its grand opening on Monday, Hi-Pointe will donate half of sales to Cottleville Firefighters Outreach. For more information on the restaurant, click here.