WILDWOOD, Mo. — It is opening day at Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood, Missouri. There is now plenty of snow on the ground for people who want to brave the freezing temperatures.

The ski resort typically opens earlier in the season. The mild temperatures in December pushed back the opening date until today.

The snow machines have been piling up the snow on the hills. The bitter cold may make it difficult for some people to go outside. Bundle up if you plan on going skiing, snowboarding, or tubing today.