Hidden Valley sees busiest day of the season after snowfall

WILDWOOD, Mo. — With fresh powder on the ground and many schools closed for another snow day, hundreds of people chose to spend their Friday at Hidden Valley Ski Resort.

“With our amazing snowmaking crew putting this base down, and then mother nature bringing 6-8 inches of fresh powder yesterday, and then these bluebird skies, it’s the place to be,” said DJ Koch, the senior manager of mountain operations at Hidden Valley Ski Resort.

The fresh powder drew hundreds to the only ski resort in Missouri. 100% of the terrain at Hidden Valley is now open, including tubing.

“We just got some fresh snow and decided to hit it because we don’t get this much snow. So, we got to take advantage,” said Mitch Miller, who went snowboarding at Hidden Valley on Friday.

Some people said the roads to get to Hidden Valley were difficult. There were still a select few that were able to make it to Hidden Valley on Thursday, even before the snowstorm had passed the metro area.

“This is our third time this week,” avid skier Jim Gabel said. ” I love the fact that I have a 4-wheel drive. I could get here yesterday because we were the only ones here yesterday.”

Since this is the busiest Hidden Valley has been all season long, Koch said they made a small change to help improve the guest experience.

Guests can now pick up their lift tickets the day before to help avoid long lines.

“We’ve typically been busier once the snowfalls because everybody gets into that mood, of going sledding, being out on the snow,” he added.

Avid skiers and snowboarders said they wouldn’t miss the opportunity to shred fresh snow because it’s much better to ride on. Many people said these were the best conditions they had seen here.

“It gets pretty icy whenever it’s the fake snow, so this stuff you actually get some fresh powder, its good for skiing,” Miller said.

“About as close to Colorado snow,” Gabel added.

For information on tickets and reservations, visit: https://www.hiddenvalleyski.com/.