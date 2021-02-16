Hidden Valley Ski Resort happy with Mother Nature this week

WILDWOOD, Mo. – The slopes in St. Louis County are welcoming skiers and snowboarders. For outdoor enthusiasts, Christmas came the day after Valentine’s Day.

Monday’s daylong snow and cold spell provided skiers, snow boarders, and tubers a snow base not seen in years.

And these Missouri mountains have been busy with skiers and snowboarders who are taking advantage of the fresh powder.

Hidden Valley got about six or seven inches in addition to the base they had already put down.

“The fresh snow we just got in these cold temperatures allow us to be fully open. Over the last week to be able to get some amazing fresh snow. I mean we are mid-winter and it is true right now mid-winter conditions right now,” said Brandon Swartz, Hidden Valley general manager. “That fresh snow yesterday came down really nice and light and fluffy. It’s almost like skiing out west right now. These teen temperatures and snow, it does not get any better than this right now.”

They require reservations for skiing and tubing. Masks are required at all times on site both outside and inside.

The ski resort is cashless this year, so you have to bring a credit or debit card to buy passes for the entire day.

Swartz said with additional snow in the forecast, they’ll be able to groom that and create some pretty good skiing just a little more than a half-hour drive from the Gateway Arch.