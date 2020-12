WILDWOOD, Mo. – Hidden Valley Ski Resort announced opening day will be New Years Day.

The resort will be opening for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Jan. 1 at noon until 9 p.m.

Tubing will open Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

The resort is requiring face masks and social distancing.

All transactions that are in person will be cashless.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hiddenvalleyski.com.