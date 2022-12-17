WILDWOOD, Mo. – Less than a week away from the official start of winter, Hidden Valley Ski Resort is getting ready for a milestone season.

Hidden Valley turned on its snow cannons Saturday to start its annual snowmaking process. The resort welcomes snowboarders and skiers to enjoy 15 winter trails.

Hidden Valley anticipated opening for the 2022-23 winter season on Saturday, according to its website. But a few weather-related delays have briefly postponed that.

An opening date is expected to be announced soon. When Hidden Valley is ready, the venue will celebrate its 40th anniversary in St. Louis County.

Alex Pam shared several photos of Hidden Valley’s preparations with FOX 2. The site is located at 17409 Hidden Valley Dr. Click here for more information.