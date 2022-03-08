High gas prices mean increase in Metro riders, possible decrease in truckers

ST. LOUIS — It’s what everyone is talking about right now — gas prices.



For those who fuel up their semi-trucks out of their own pocket, the prices can be overwhelming. Abdi Jama is a truck driver based out of Ohio. He stopped in Madison, Illinois, on Tuesday and filled up his semi-truck for $5.15 per gallon.

“A lot of people aren’t working right now because of this,” Jama said.

It’s a price he said he has never seen in his six years in the industry. He’s an independent truck driver, which means he doesn’t have a company that is footing the bill for fuel. Instead, it’s coming directly out of his income.



“When you’re paying it for yourself, it’s really hard to make a living,” Marty Dupont said, who’s been in the trucking industry for about 40 years.



“When we first started it was less than gasoline,” Dupont continued. “The company has to eat that, and it’s not easy, people wonder why freight prices go up.”

Dupont has been with the same company for 23 years. He said he’s fortunate that the company pays for his fuel but empathizes with those who are on their own.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is at a record level of $4.17. In Missouri, it’s $3.73 — and Illinois is at $4.42, according to AAA. More locally, East St. Louis’ average is $4.28 and St. Louis’ average is $3.82.



“Metro’s a really good option right now,” said Taulby Roach, the president and CEO of Bi-State Development.



For those who don’t want to put the money in their gas tank, they aren’t alone. Roach said it’s expecting an increase in riders due to the high gas prices.



“We’re at a level right now, right about $4 a gallon where we’re going to see impacts on Metro,” said Roach. “We’ll get increases in ridership and look we’re looking forward to it.”

In 2008, it also saw an increase in riders. Roach said despite most of their busses running on diesel, they aren’t yet impacted by the higher fuel prices.



“We have a hedge fund program so we’ve bought most of our gas for next year in advance,” Roach said. He said this means they won’t transfer high fuel costs onto customers.



AAA said drivers will continue to see the pinch at the pump as long as crude oil prices rise due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.