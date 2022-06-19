HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – A High Ridge firefighter remains hospitalized Sunday after suffering a serious injury while performing a search for possible victims.

The house fire happened Sunday morning on Hickory Lane near Gravois Road.

The firefighter was going through the residence when the floor gave out beneath him. He fell into the basement and was rescued by other fire personnel at the scene.

The firefighter’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.