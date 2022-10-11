JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A home is on fire Tuesday morning in Jefferson County.

The High Ridge Fire Department said the first alarm fire is at a home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. The fire started at about 7:45 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started. No injuries were immediately reported. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.