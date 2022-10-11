JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A home is on fire Tuesday morning in Jefferson County.
The High Ridge Fire Department said the first alarm fire is at a home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. The fire started at about 7:45 a.m.
It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started. No injuries were immediately reported. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.