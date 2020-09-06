High Ridge man charged with murder of teen

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested 30-year-old Cartez McKire, Jr. of High Ridge in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Dominic Williams-Woods of High Ridge. The Sherriff’s Office says around 11 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Sommerville Drive and Woburn Drive in High Ridge for a report of shots fired and subjects fleeing the area.

Upon arrival officer discovered Dominic Williams-Woods fatally wounded by gunshot to his side. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Dominic Williams-Woods and 2 friends followed another vehicle from a restaurant in Fenton were an altercation had occurred to a residence in a subdivision in High Ridge where McKire was already waiting outside.

The victim’s car was shot at several times with the victim and 2 other occupants inside.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the home and took McKire into custody.

McKire is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office Jail, charged with murder 2nd degree and armed criminal action.