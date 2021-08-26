High school football games to resume despite severe heat advisories

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures surged into the upper 90s this week with afternoon heat index values often above 105.

Hot temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat illnesses and increased fatigue, so high school coaches of outdoor sports had to make adjustments.

Some teams moved practice indoors while others pushed practice back to later in the evening to avoid the severe heat.

On top of dealing with the weather, coaches and players are coming off an unorthodox 2020 season, and they’re still dealing with covid restrictions in some districts – all factors that have affected each team differently.

Despite the National Weather Service extending a heat advisory through Friday evening, the first games of the season will still take place.

Fox 2 will cover Friday night’s games on our Verlo Mattress prep zone with Charlie Marlow and Mikala McGhee.